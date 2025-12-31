RED LODGE — The Red Lodge community is mourning the death of 42-year-old Meentachy Zina General, who died in a single vehicle accident on MT-78 on Dec. 26.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, General lost control of the vehicle at a left-hand curve and over-corrected before going off the road where the car overturned before coming to a stop.

Watch this video to hear from a resident:

Red Lodge mourns woman killed in recent car crash

General was identified as the driver on Monday by authorities, much to the sadness of Red Lodge residents like Jim Johnson.

"It's just heartbreaking," Johnson said Tuesday afternoon. "My wife and I both are very heartbroken, as well as many of our friends."

Johnson said that General worked for him when he used to own a bar in Red Lodge and that she was loved by many.

"She was the type of bartender you want to have around," Johnson said. "She was fun almost always and tough when she had to be."

Johnson said she also made an impact in other ways, most recently working as a youth pastor at the Red Lodge Community Church.

"I'm sure she made a big impact on those families," Johnson said with tears in his eyes. "Just who she was and how she was there for me and anybody."

Johnson said what stood out most was her constant positive energy.

"I think Zina was very highly thought of," Johnson said. "She was kind, and that goes a long ways in how people think of you."