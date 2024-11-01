Red Lodge Mountain takes on new look

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Mountain announced Friday it is changing its look. The resort in the Beartooth Mountains has adopted new branding.

In a press release and on social media, the ski and outdoor adventure resort said the new branding "sums up our beliefs, our identity, and how we want to be perceived."

Here's the full press release:

Red Lodge Mountain unveiled new branding ahead of its 64th season of operation that officials say better reflects its stature as a “pure Montana destination that attracts people in search of an all-season, unspoiled mountain and landscape, and comfortable gathering places when the lifts close and the sun sets.”

“Our brand is who we are, it sums up our beliefs, our identity, and how we want to be perceived,” said Spencer Weimar, spokesman for Red Lodge Mountain. “The prevalent vibe here is stubbornly, resolutely itself, and proud of it, and our new stylized raven combines wild nature, proud culture, and quiet charm making it a rugged symbol of our mountain and our town.”

Located just 68 miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park with a peak elevation of 9,416-feet, Red Lodge Mountain was originally founded as Grizzly Peak Ski Area in 1960. In 1965 the name was changed to Red Lodge Mountain. Today the area boasts 1,635 skiable acres, 70 runs, and Montana’s second largest snowmaking system serviced by eight lifts including three high-speed detachable chairs. In 1994, the 18-hole Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course was added to the operation and in 2018 the company opened Grizzly Peak Outdoors retail store located in downtown Red Lodge.

Last season the ski area added its first new chairlift since 1996 with the $3.7 million installation of the Stache Express high-speed triple chair, replacing the existing Miami Beach lift. The 2,558-foot-long lift features a vertical rise of 521 feet and can transport as many as 1,800 skiers and riders per hour.

The Stache Express allowed the area to launch its inaugural year of summer operations in 2024 offering scenic lift rides, a new 18-hole disc golf course, a new foot-accessed mountain bike flow trail, and a new wedding ceremony site overlooking the breathtaking Beartooth Mountains.

“Our aim is to make the mountain a place to enjoy all year-round, to open more opportunities to connect with our community, to appreciate the simplicity of our true to us mountain experience,” said Weimar.

