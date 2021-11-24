Red Lodge Mountain staff ask for snow prayers ahead of opening day

RED LODGE — It's all hands on deck at Red Lodge Mountain as staff prepare the ski resort for opening day, and they're asking the community to pray for snow.

”The news is we are going to open. I know that may be a surprise to some folks with the way Mother Nature has been. It’s been a little warm, little dry. But thanks to our snow-making team and our grooming team and our mountain ops crew, we’re going to open this Friday," said Spencer Weimar, Red Lodge Mountain assistant general manager on Tuesday.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Red Lodge Mountain Assistant General Manager Spencer Weimar.

Three runs accessed by the Triple Chair lift, along with the Magic Carpet and beginners area, will be ready for opening day, with a base mostly composed of man-made snow.

“While some places it doesn’t look so great, I think we’re going to have a great start to the season," Weimar said.

The good news is that temperatures are expected to be in the 20s Fahrenheit or below for the next 36 hours, which is the right conditions for snow making. Weimar said the mountain crews will be working around the clock until opening day, making as much snow as they can across 22 snow guns stretching from the Midway Lodge to the base.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The Triple Chair lift is in the foreground in front of the Willow Creek lift at Red Lodge Mountain three days before opening day.

“There’s also some snow in the forecast. Maybe we’ll pick some of that up. I see maybe we should pick up an inch or two tonight of natural snow to go along with the man-made, but everyone still needs to do their snow dances," Weimar said.

Skiers and snowboarders will see relaxed COVID-19 protocols at the mountain compared to last season. Masks are requested to be worn by unvaccinated guests and anywhere inside a lodge where people can't social distance. But there's no more mask requirement for the lift line outdoors this year.

Similar to last year, seating in the lodges will only be for people who purchase food or beverages. Reservations at the Bierstube at the base can be made in advance for people looking for a sure-fire seat on a cold day.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The Miami Beach lift at Red Lodge Mountain needs some love from mother nature before it can start turning in 2021.

As for ticket prices, Weimar said an adult day ticket will be discounted $12 for a total of $67, until conditions improve. Then people should expect to pay anywhere from $79 to $99 for an adult day ticket.

“Most of the year, if you wait and come to the window, it will cost you $79. If you buy in advance, even 48 hours in advance, you can save up to 5 percent. And you can save up to 25 percent if you buy a month in advance. So if you know when you’re going to come, just go ahead and buy that ticket,” Weimar said.

To learn more about Red Lodge Mountain, visit its website by clicking here.