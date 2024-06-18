Red Lodge Mountain launching inaugural summer season

RED LODGE — Although snow is falling in Montana this week, Red Lodge Mountain is preparing for its inaugural summer season to launch Friday.

Activities at the mountain include lift rides, hiking, disc golf and food and beverage service at the Bierstube restaurant at the base area.

The Stache Express high-speed detachable triple chairlift will spin from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Single-day tickets are just $10, while a summer season lift pass costs just $70. Children aged 5 and under ride for free. Additionally, lift rides are free for all 2024/25 winter season pass holders.

Topping the list of new summer activities is a newly constructed 18-hole disc golf course. The course is free to play anytime, including outside operating hours. The first nine holes are located in the upper Palisades area of the mountain, and the back nine descend the area’s Miami Beach and Showoff Alley ski runs. The course, designed by Sawyer Bracy, owner of Top Tier Disc Golf in Billings, is one of the only downhill courses in Montana.

The Throw Down the Mountain Disc Golf Tournament, produced by Bracy, will take place on Saturday, June 29. Registration is now open.

Guests can also enjoy several hiking options from the top of the lift, and mountain bikers can also access the multi-use trails. Red Lodge Mountain aims to add lift-serviced mountain biking trails in future seasons.

The Bierstube will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., serving as the ticket office and retail location for summer operations. The bar and grill will open at 11 a.m., with grab-and-go and hot food options available. Visit RedLodgeMountain.com for more information.