Red Lodge fire chief honored with lifetime achievement award

RED LODGE - Red Lodge Fire Rescue crews are celebrating one of their own after Chief Tom Kuntz received a lifetime achievement award from the Montana State Fire Chiefs' Association.

Kuntz was nominated by several fellow chiefs across the state, who said he has been a fixture in the Montana fire service since 1992.

Kuntz has served in various roles and positions at the local, state, and national levels.

He began his Red Lodge career back in 1992 as the assistant fire chief, then became chief five years later in 1997.

In that time, Kuntz helped combine the city's rural and city fire districts with the local EMS service and search and rescue.

He has also earned national accolades, being involved with the International Association of Fire Chiefs and being a founding member of the IAFC Wildland Fire Policy Committee.

