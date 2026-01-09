Red Lodge family starts podcast to share 'unique stories' of the community

BILLINGS — Red Lodge Middle School Principal Jason Reimer started a podcast aimed at sharing the stories of those in the community.

Reimer said that podcasts have always been something that interested him and that he got the idea while working his summer job painting houses.

"We'd come across people we were painting for who had really unique stories," Reimer said. "I'd keep telling them, you know, it sounds a little cheesy, but 'You should be on a podcast.'"

Eventually, Reimer took the leap and started "Red Lodge — The Podcast," creating a space for stories to be shared.

"I'm super excited about our lineup here in January," Reimer said.

On Thursday, Reimer hosted 2022 Red Lodge graduate and current Montana State University offensive lineman Burke Mastel, who shared what it was like winning the national championship on Monday.

"Unbelievable," Mastel said. "It's hard to really put to words."

Mastel said he was happy to be a guest on the podcast and said that it has already become popular in his own family.

"My sisters listen to the podcast, so I know they were pretty excited I was getting on," Mastel said with a smile. "It's pretty cool to have a podcast about people from Red Lodge because we have a lot of interesting people here."

Reimer said that the goal is to share all types of stories, including business features or history of the town. He said his favorite part is the random conversations that the podcast generates.

"So, obviously with Burke, we're going to talk about the Montana State Bobcats winning a national championship," Reimer said. "Outside of that, it can go a lot of different directions, which is really fun."

Mastel said it's cool to see his old home gaining some more attention.

"It's great to have a spotlight like this to really shine a light on people from Red Lodge," Mastel said.

Reimer said he hopes to continue highlighting one of Montana's hidden gems in a modernized way.

"Unique place, unique people, unique stories," Reimer said. "It sounds like a cliche statement, but it's very true."

The next episode, featuring Mastel, will stream on Tuesday, Jan. 13 on all streaming platforms and YouTube.