Red Lodge closes Coal Miners Park after reported bear activity

The city of Red Lodge has closed Coal Miners Park on the northeast edge of town because of bear activity.

The city posted on its Facebook page Thursday night: "With permission, we are now able to disclose that Coal Miner's Park is closed due to bear activity. Out of an abundance of caution, we have been advised to close the park until further notice. Thanks for your patience."

The 49-acre Coal Miners Park is the largest in Red Lodge, home to trails, two baseball diamonds, a batting cage and disc golf course.

The city did not disclose additional information, such as what kind of bear activity or when bears may have been seen.