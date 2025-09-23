Red Lodge chef featured on 24th season of Hell's Kitchen

RED LODGE — On Thursday night, Red Lodge chef Chase Cardoza will be featured on the 24th season premiere of the popular cooking show Hell's Kitchen.

Cardoza will be one of 20 participants, each representing a different state, competing for the top prize of $250,000 and the title of head chef at one of world famous Chef Gorden Ramsey's restaurants.

Cardoza is currently the head chef at the One Legged Magpie in Red Lodge, where he graduated from high school before moving forward with his culinary dreams.

"I left with the goal of learning and becoming a better chef," Cardoza said. "Really honing my craft and just doing amazing, phenomenal things with the goal of bringing it back to Montana."

Cardoza's journey began at Montana State University, and he eventually moved to Salt Lake City to learn more culinary techniques. It was there that he caught Hell's Kitchen producers' attention, and they implored him to apply for the show.

"At first, I kind of thought it was a scam," Cardoza said. "I thought it was a joke."

Instead, Cardoza's wildest dreams came true. He was selected for the show, which was filmed about a year and a half ago.

"It was so surreal," Cardoza said. "There were cameras and microphones on you at all times."

Then, about five months ago, one of Cardoza's other dreams was fulfilled when the One Legged Magpie was searching for a new head chef.

"We were really trying to push boundaries in terms of food a little bit here in Montana and Red Lodge," said restaurant owner Mike Porco. "We really appreciated his enthusiasm, his passion for cooking and food."

Porco said Cardoza was the obvious choice for the job, but what he didn't know is that the chef had something else cooking.

"He just kind of said, 'Hey, by the way, I've got this thing going on," Porco said with a laugh. "So, we've known and we've been really excited for him."

On Thursday at 7 p.m., the wait will be over, as the first episode of the season will air, with Cardoza competing with the nation's best.

"It's been a dream to not only get to showcase my state and really represent that, but also really show people why Montana is so special and why it's so proud," Cardoza said.

One Legged Magpie prep cook Tara Jensen said the entire town is excited for the premiere.

"The first thing that people ask me when I tell them I work at the Magpie is, 'Oh my gosh, are you excited for Hell's Kitchen?'" Jensen said. "It's going to be awesome, I know I'm excited to see it."

Jensen said it makes it extra special that Cardoza is back representing his hometown of Red Lodge, while hoping to make a national name for himself.

"Nothing really happens here," Jensen said. "So, it's really cool to know that somebody that's local could go and do something that big and come home to tell everyone about it."

Porco added that it's fun to see his town united and excited about one thing.

"Red Lodge is such a tight-knit community," Porco said. "To see that community excited about it is really cool too."