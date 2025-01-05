Red Lodge cafe set to open soon, feeding hungry tourists and locals

BILLINGS — Americans tend to associate severe weather conditions with a lack of success for small businesses. But in towns like Red Lodge, snowy weather is beneficial and attracting both tourists and locals.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Red Lodge Mountain



On Saturday, Red Lodge was covered in multiple inches of snow, inviting locals and tourists to enjoy the ski mountain.

Clark, Wyo. resident, Tom Hammick was hitting the slopes on Red Lodge Mountain, being an annual pass owner.

"I haven't come as much as I'd like to, but I'm going to try to ski two times a week this year," Hammick said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Tom Hammick, Wyoming resident

Hammick said although Saturday's weather conditions weren't ideal, that fresh powder keeps him coming back to Red Lodge.

"It's a great spot ski area. You know, I've skied all over the world. But, it's just fun. It's never really crowded, and it makes for a nice day," he said.

Hammick was one of many skiers enjoying the mountain, looking to head into town afterwards to get a warm bite to eat.

A new restaurant on the rise in Red Lodge is Souper Sandwich Cellar, opened by married couple, Andrew and Christina Scheuerer.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Souper Sandwich Cellar



The couple had a soft opening Friday, looking to get feedback from the community about their hand-made breakfast, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Both Andrew and Christina have culinary experience, and after working in IT, Andrew decided to follow his dream and open a restaurant in snowy Red Lodge.

"(Tourists are) who we're trying to cater to, as well as people who are out, just needing a quick bite on their way to work, or on their lunch break," he said.

With this intended audience in mind, Souper Sandwich Cellar offers many take-out options for those on the go.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Souper Sandwich Cellar



"This is 100% a family business. And we are 100% focused on the people of Red Lodge and the people who come to visit Red Lodge," Andrew told MTN Saturday.

With the cold weather, tourists and locals in mind, Andrew and Christina have been working on different breakfast items, and warm comfort foods, such as french onion and tomato bisque soup.

"(All of our food is) just kind of a hug in a bowl, and that's important to us," Andrew said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Souper Sandwich Cellar



With food that's a hug in a bowl, it's a perfect way to keep skiers on the go, like Hammick, nourished before hitting the slopes.

"It's great snow and a lot of fun," Hammick said.

Souper Sandwich Cellar is temporarily closed while Andrew and Christina adjust their menu and dining room. But, they plan on opening by the end of January or early February.

For locals or tourists interested in trying the comfort food for themselves, Souper Sandwich Cellar is located in the historic Ole Annex building in Red Lodge (5 E 9th ST – Suite B1).