Red Ants Pants founder sets up pop-up shop in Billings for Small Business Appreciation Week

BILLINGS — This week for Small Business Appreciation Week, Sarah Calhoun, founder of the Red Ants Pants nonprofit, made her annual trip down to Billings.

Calhoun set up a pop-up shop inside local outdoors shop The Base Camp. Within this pop-up shop, Calhoun was selling her signature women’s work wear.

“This is our second collaboration with them, and we're really trying to show some support for small business and shopping local,” says Calhoun.

Calhoun also says that it's important for small businesses to support each other because they are “stronger together.”

Scott Brown, owner of The Base Camp, says that “small businesses are the backbone of the community, so we should stick together.”

The funds from Calhoun’s nonprofit go toward varying forms of women’s education. Another thing Calhoun was promoting while in Billings was the annual Red Ants Pants music festival. The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic and will once again be held this year.

The headliners have not been released yet but the festival will be held July 22 to July 25.