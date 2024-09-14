'Recovery Carnival' celebrates sobriety journeys in Billings

BILLINGS — Tumbleweed hosted their second annual 'Spooky Recovery Carnival' on Friday to celebrate sobriety journeys and highlight inspiring stories of recovery.

September is National Recovery Month, and the carnival hopes to help those who are struggling with addictions.

“We are helping to reduce the stigma and really focusing on building those connections and building those relationships and showing people that recovery can be fun," said event organizer and STEP executive director Tara Williamson.

The event featured booths from various support resources, such as Alternatives and The Family Tree Center. Attendees enjoyed activities such as rock climbing, ax throwing, and a 'dunk a parole officer' dunk tank. Many of the organizers are in recovery themselves. Williamson has been in recovery for over 25 years and deeply understands the challenges faced by those with addictions.

"We want to talk about recovery. We want to celebrate it out loud. Oftentimes, recovery is kept in the dark. We just really want to bring it to the light," said Williamson.

Lela Kennedy, the case manager at Alpha House, also contributed to the event.

“[Addiction] does not define you. We are here to help and to make it easier,” said Kennedy. "People are doing it, which we're proud to be a part of."

Kaitlyn Stryjewski works with the Rimrock Foundation, which offers treatment for those in recovery from substance use or mental health conditions.

“We see the success stories every single day. The people that walk through our doors, it's just amazing to watch them lead lives and live and actually live," said Stryjewski. "There's so many people that are able to help you through it, day in and day out and one day at a time."

She has been in recovery for a year and a half and emphasized that the foundation and events like the carnival have been vital to her progress.

“Recovery is super important to me. I myself am in recovery. I came through Rimrock and was able to find recovery and stay in recovery. It's really inspiring to see so many people in our community, I mean, we're everywhere, to see so many people in recovery gather together,” said Stryjewski.

Several speakers also shared their personal journeys with sobriety.

“So I live today the way I know my dad would be proud, and I'm sober," said speaker Aloysius Dennis Blackcrow.

Blackcrow began his recovery from alcohol a year ago following his father's passing.

“The moment I mentioned my dad, I just lost it, but to show vulnerability in front of a crowd like that that's fighting this disease like me, they'll understand,” said Blackcrow.

His father was someone special in his life and reflecting on his influence, Blackcrow shared, “When my dad told me to behave myself or I'd end up in prison, I should have listened, but I didn't. I wasted my life trying to be a somebody in nobody's world, and I lost those years I could have had with my dad. I regret that, but as I said, I'm living my life now, like I know my dad would be proud of it."

He now aspires to help others through his story and advocates for those finding their own journey through sobriety.

“If sharing my truth will help somebody out there, I'll do it. This is the first time in my life I'm ever doing the right thing, and it feels pretty good. I'll never lose another day away from my family now, so I'm here to stay," said Blackcrow.

The carnival highlighted the remarkable progress of individuals but also affirmed that every step forward in recovery is a victory worth celebrating together.