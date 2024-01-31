Record High Temps bring golfers out of hibernation in Billings

This week’s record-high temperatures are bringing golfers out of hibernation in Billings.

After scraping ice two weeks ago with record-low temperatures, many were back to swinging golf clubs for the first time this season.

“Lots of guys trying to get their one round in every month,” said Jason Flick, who was busy manning the front desk at Yegen Golf Course in Billings.

Playing golf in January is not unusual in Billings. Yegen stays open year-round as long as snow doesn’t cover the course, but ice had stayed on the greens since snow fell right before Christmas keeping the course closed until Monday as temperatures soared into the 60s.

And it’s not often that people are able to golf in shorts during the winter as some were this week.

“Twenty-nine below zero two weeks ago and now we’ve got 60 degrees plus out here,” said Walt Davidson, who was happy to get back on the course.

MTN News

“A couple of weeks ago you couldn’t even drive into this place but now it’s great. 60 degrees and a gentle breeze. You can’t beat it,” said golfer Richard Rodriquez.

Lake Hills in the Heights was also packed with golfers taking advantage of the warmer-than-normal temperatures. The course was crowded with golfers and tee times are booked through Friday.

Eagle Rock has also opened back up and Pryor Creek in Huntley is set to open Wednesday.

Par 3 in Billings will open on Feb. 1.

While there’s a good chance that winter will return and keep golfers inside again, most were thankful to dust off the clubs and get in some golf without having to travel south as many do during the winter.

“Who needs to go south? It’s right here. The more people that go south, it means there are fewer people out here, so I can play more,” Rodriquez joked.