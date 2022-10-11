Reckless driver leaves community in Roundup rattled

The Mussellshell County Sheriff's Office released alarming footage of a reckless driver ripping through the intersection of Main Street and 1st Avenue in Roundup on Monday evening.

Authorities say the time of the video was around 9:30 p.m. and just 30 minutes later, the Billings Police Department was notified of the same car in the city. According to the Billings Police Department, officers tracked the driver but never engaged.

It's an intersection that sees plenty of traffic during the day, but it never sees anything quite like the video released to the public. The sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that deputies hope someone would be able to track down the driver.

People from the Roundup community, like Shane Kailing, a resident since 2009, say they've never seen anything like it.

"The gentleman in the car, whoever was in the car, had no regard for public safety at all," Kailing said Tuesday.

Kailing owns a truck driving company and is the father to two girls who live in Roundup. So for him, the lack of respect on the road is alarming for a couple of reasons.

"‘If this incident would’ve taken place during the day, it would’ve been catastrophic," Kailing said. "I wouldn’t have thought twice if I’d seen this in Atlanta or Philadelphia, or something like that. But to see something like this in our town, it’s disturbing."

Ken Minnie is the owner of Big M Realty, which is located across the street from where the incident happened. He hadn't gotten a chance to look at the footage, and he was visibly shocked when he saw the footage.

"Oh wow," Minnie said as MTN showed him the video. "They came around that corner and were in a hurry. It's kind of amazing. We just don't have that kind of stuff here."

Minnie has lived in Roundup for 79 years. He said he understands the difference between kids messing around and a potentially tragic situation.

"I think everybody grew up in my time, and they had their fun too. We all do our crazy things growing up as a kid, but this thing that happened in front here is something different," Minnie said.

Fortunately, it happened during a time that is quiet for the town of Roundup. As a parent, Kailing says it very easily could've wound up with someone hurt.

"It's just one of those things that you never know if you're going to get that phone call because someone else was careless," Kailing said.