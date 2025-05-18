BILLINGS — Ramsey Keller Memorial hosted its 14th annual Run for Heaven’s Sake 5k at Rimrock West Park in Billings Sunday.

The 5k race brought in approximately 1,000 participants to remember and honor infants who passed away at such a young age.

Watch full video here:

Ramsey Keller Memorial host its 14th annual Run for Heaven's Sake

Near the end of the course, a line of posters lined the sidewalk with the names of children who passed away.

Jordan Baird, a runner who participated in the race today was honoring his little sister, Hadley.

Jordan and his family participate in this 5k every year.

“It's a really fun thing to look forward to every year to run,” Jordan said Sunday.

The annual run not only serves as a tribute, but also as a fundraiser to raise money for the memorial.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News

The Ramsey Keller Memorial was established shortly after the birth and sudden death of Ramsey Keller in 2011, with a mission to pay for infants, under the age of one, funerals across the state.

“We wanted to do something and so came together and decided that we were going to pay for infant funerals in the state of Montana for babies under the age of one,” Kori Keller, the founder, said.

Through the run and other events, the memorial raises thousands of dollars each year to help lighten the load of families who have suffered the loss of their child.

Keller added by receiving donations and support at fundraisers, the memorial can help pay for 120 infant funerals annually.

“This run is one of our biggest fundraisers that helps us be able to do that and continue our mission,” Keller said.

Keller expressed the emotional impact of the memorial’s efforts.

“To see all the families that we've helped and that now they have friendships and connections to help them carry on, it's an overwhelming feeling,” Keller said.