Ram-antics: Billings Central football guys lighten up before Friday’s title tilt

BILLINGS — Back-to-back state championships and 24 straight football wins are on the line for Billings Central Friday night when the Rams take on Frenchtown in Montana's Class A title showdown (6 p.m. kickoff).

As intimidating as that may sound, the Rams revealed a lighter side to MTN Sports this week in a Q&A ranging from cringeworthy dance moves to creative nicknames.

Watch the video as players reveal humor that keeps a long win streak loose: