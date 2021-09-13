Billings race director honors friends memory with trail run

BILLINGS - About 180 People came out for some trail runs to have some fun and also to raise some money.

"There is the Quitcherbitchen Trail Run," said Suzie Eades, race director and 406 Race Series owner.

Suzie Eades, race director and 406 Race Series owner. KTVQ photo

The name of the event for races of two, four and six miles is in honor of Jeff Dykeman, who was killed in a construction zone traffic accident in 2018.

"Yea, Jeff used to say quitcherbitchen," Eades said. "Like, Yeah, we like do a workout or whatever and he doesn't want to say something he's like, just quitcherbithchen. You know, and I'm like, well, what a perfect name for a trail run. The charity partner for that is Melissa Dykeman and her family but it's for the highway foundation program. The donations go towards camps for kids who have lost parents or guardians in construction zones, for summer camp and secondary education."

The other fundraiser is the two-mile Grateful Dog Race to help the Pooches B & B.

This is the third year for the trail runs.