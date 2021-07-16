Q2 welcomes veteran storyteller Keagan Harsha as News Director

BILLINGS - After a nationwide search, KTVQ (Q2), is proud to welcome Keagan Harsha back home to the Billings community as News Director.

“Keagan has roots in Montana and he brings a wealth of journalism knowledge that will help KTVQ and MTN continue to lead the way in journalism across the state” said General Manager Justin Martin. “We’re excited to have him join us and confident he will have an immediate impact, supporting our team to deliver exceptional in-depth reporting.”

Harsha has a passion for community and thrives on the opportunity to make a difference each and every day in people’s lives.

"We all know there is something very special about Montana and the people who call it home," Harsha said. "After spending the past 17 years in television markets across the country, I am thrilled to be returning home to the state that I love. Montana is the place I was born and raised. It's where I attended college and met my wife, and it's where I began my career in television news.”

At his most recent station, FOX 31 in Denver, his passion for community lead to working on the Problem Solvers unit that has contributed to state law and major policy changes.

When asked about the transition, Harsha said: “I am honored to become the next News Director at Q2 and to continue building upon the station's proud legacy. Q2 has long had one of the most talented teams of journalists in the state of Montana, and I can't wait to get to work leading this team into a new era of television news."

Harsha will begin in Billings in September and will be joined by his wife Miranda and their three sons.

