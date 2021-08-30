Q2 teams up with Ponderosa Elementary for annual ‘If You Give a Child a Book’ campaign

BILLINGS – Q2 kicked off its 2nd annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign on Monday.

Teaming up with book publisher Scholastic and the Scripps Howard Foundation, the goal is to give 10 books to each child at a local Title 1 school.

Photo by Victoria Hill Book publisher Scholastic will distribute books to Ponderosa Elementary students in January.

This year, Q2 has teamed up with Ponderosa Elementary in Billings.

Located on the city's southwest side, the school has roughly 280 kindergarten through 5th-grade students.

Based on family household income, 100% of the students at Ponderosa qualify for the free or reduced lunch program.

That's why principal Clay Herron believes programs like this can make a big difference in a child's future.

“As a teacher, when I was in the classroom, I could see that my students that are reading at home and being read to, they’re definitely having more success in school. Also, personally, with my own children, with the reading that they’ve done at home and being read to when they’re little, it definitely helps with the success that they’ve had in life,” Herron said.

Q2 and the Scripps Howard Foundation believe, if you give a child a book, you give a child a chance.

Every $5 donation pays for a book that a student will get to take home, keep, and call their very own.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit KTVQ.com/book right now, or you can text Q2Reads to 345345.

Courtesy of the Scripps Howard Foundation This logo by the Scripps Howard Foundation shows every $5 donation buys a book for a child, and when you give a child a book, you give a child a chance.

Last year, Q2 partnered with Lockwood schools and each student received three books.

We thank you for your support, and we are excited to see what happens when you give a child a book!

