Q2 Storm Spotter event to be held at Billings Public Library

BILLINGS - The Q2 Weather Team is once again hosting the "Storm Spotter" training session.

The event is set to begin tonight (Tuesday) beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Billings Public Library. The two-hour session is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Attendees will learn some key storm-spotting skills, including what to look for in extreme weather events such as tornadoes, hail, flooding and lightning. The Q2 Weather Team of Ed McIntosh, Miller Robson and Jason Stiff will also share information on How to report weather events and how to stay safe when extreme weather hits.

The session will also include information on these topics:

- Weather highlights from the past year

- New storm structure pictures and videos

- What are landspouts

- Tornado or not?

- Interesting features and pictures

- Choose-your-adventure storm chase

Join the Q2 Weather Team tonight and become a Q2 Storm Spotter!