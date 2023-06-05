Q2 News wins regional Emmy Award for Best Morning Newscast

SEATTLE - Over the weekend in Seattle, KTVQ brought home the Northwest Regional Emmy Award for Best Morning Newscast for work on our annual Pink Breakfast newscast.

For 16 years Q2 News has opened its studios to breast cancer survivors and their caregivers to honor patients still battling and those who’ve beat cancer, by telling their amazing stories and serving breakfast.

During the broadcast, survivors shared countless stories of warning signs, treatment, and ways to cope mentally and physically during a diagnosis.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services says breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Montana women, accounting for 31% of new cancers. This is why KTVQ works to honor and recognize those in our communities fighting this battle.

Q2’s Andrea Lutz and Dianne Parker were on hand in Seattle to receive the award. This year marks 60 years for the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards.

The nominations honor the work completed in our region between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2022.

Pink Breakfast is a station-focused event where volunteers both from KTVQ and from our partners in the community donate their time, food, and resources for the breakfast, then it’s all televised at 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Montana This Morning, which airs every weekday.





