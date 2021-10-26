Q2 News says goodbye to colleague claimed by cancer

BILLINGS - Q2's 5:30 p.m. newscast signed off a bit early Tuesday night for a difficult goodbye.

The video began, "Tonight we end our newscast with heavy hearts here at Q2. Over the weekend we lost a daughter, a mom, a partner, a sister, a friend, a colleague, and a force to be reckoned with."

Q2 News Director Melanie Connole, whom many know as the daughter of longtime former anchor Jay Kohn, died early Saturday morning as the sun rose.

Melanie fought a year long battle with cancer.

She is remembered as a feisty Butte girl, who never minced words, let her opinion be heard, and always fought for those she loved.

That included the Skyview Falcons and the University of Montana Grizzlies.

Mel started at Q2 21 years ago, after attending the University of Montana School of Journalism, and working in both Missoula and Butte for MTN News.

At Q2, she filled many newsroom roles but found her passion as a newscast director.

Our hearts go out to her parents, Judy and Jay Kohn, her son Caleb, her life love, Chad, her loving brothers Andy and Jeff, and all our colleagues, past and present, who already miss her deeply.

Melanie Connole Life Celebration

Saturday Oct. 30, 2021

Noon

St. Bernard Catholic Church

226 Wicks Lane

Billings, MT 59105

