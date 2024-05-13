KTVQ wins three prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

BILLINGS - Q2 News reporting has been recognized as the best in three categories of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the awards are recognized as among the most prestigious in the news industry and "demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the public."

“KTVQ is honored to bring home three regional Murrow Awards, including Best Newscast,” said Keagan Harsha, the news director at KTVQ. “This is the result of a lot of hard work as our team strives to provide community-focused journalism to not just Billings, but also our indigenous communities, northern Wyoming, and beyond.”

Q2 News was recognized with an award for the best newscast for "Broken Bridges," the June 24, 2023 reporting from the scene of a train derailment into the Yellowstone River near Reed Point. Watch the newscast here: https://youtu.be/UGemvzsi9B8

A series of reports by Casey Conlon titled "Malpractice in Montana" won in the News Series category. The five-part series explored the state's cap on jury awards for medical malpractice. Read the series here:

Malpractice in Montana: Will state's largest med mal verdict ever be capped?

Malpractice in Montana: Is the state's cap on med mal damages unconstitutional?

Malpractice in Montana: Miles City woman sues after being blinded by surgery

Malpractice in Montana: Is the Montana Medical Legal Panel working?

Malpractice in Montana: The future of 'The Cap'

Q2 News was also recognized for the best reporting in the category "Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" for its report from the 2023 Crow Fair. Watch the newscast here: https://youtu.be/39Xl3VKMfkQ