Q2 journalists nominated for Northwest Emmy awards

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 22:03:04-04

KTVQ has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards.

The Northwest Emmys announced the nominees Friday.

The winners will be determined June 1 in Seattle.

Here's a list of the nominees:

Best Evening Newscasts:

Trouble on the Tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi758mMDNRU

Unseen Dangers: Montana’s Broken Bridges: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGemvzsi9B8

Best Morning Newscast:

Pink Breakfast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrhMhxCin9I

News Feature – Light Feature: Amputation Doesn’t Stop 84 year-old Skier (Casey Conlon).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQpRngbjN6I

News Feature – Serious Feature – “Skewered by Metal” Talen Roger’s Story (Andrea Lutz)

https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/skewered-by-metal-colstrip-teen-overcomes-traumatic-crash-with-ambulance-to-win-state-title

Health/Medical – News: Examining Montana’s Medical Malpractice Cap (Casey Conlon)

https://www.ktvq.com/mtn-investigates/malpractice-in-montana-is-the-montana-medical-legal-panel-working

