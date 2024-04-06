Q2 journalists nominated for Northwest Emmy awards

KTVQ has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards.

The Northwest Emmys announced the nominees Friday.

The winners will be determined June 1 in Seattle.

Here's a list of the nominees:

Best Evening Newscasts:

Trouble on the Tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi758mMDNRU

Unseen Dangers: Montana’s Broken Bridges: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGemvzsi9B8

Best Morning Newscast:

Pink Breakfast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrhMhxCin9I

News Feature – Light Feature: Amputation Doesn’t Stop 84 year-old Skier (Casey Conlon).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQpRngbjN6I

News Feature – Serious Feature – “Skewered by Metal” Talen Roger’s Story (Andrea Lutz)

https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/skewered-by-metal-colstrip-teen-overcomes-traumatic-crash-with-ambulance-to-win-state-title

Health/Medical – News: Examining Montana’s Medical Malpractice Cap (Casey Conlon)

https://www.ktvq.com/mtn-investigates/malpractice-in-montana-is-the-montana-medical-legal-panel-working