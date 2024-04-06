Q2 journalists nominated for Northwest Emmy awards

KTVQ has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards.
The Northwest Emmys announced the nominees Friday.
The winners will be determined June 1 in Seattle.
Here's a list of the nominees:
Best Evening Newscasts:
Trouble on the Tracks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mi758mMDNRU
Unseen Dangers: Montana’s Broken Bridges: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGemvzsi9B8
Best Morning Newscast:
Pink Breakfast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrhMhxCin9I
News Feature – Light Feature: Amputation Doesn’t Stop 84 year-old Skier (Casey Conlon).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQpRngbjN6I
News Feature – Serious Feature – “Skewered by Metal” Talen Roger’s Story (Andrea Lutz)
https://www.ktvq.com/news/local-news/skewered-by-metal-colstrip-teen-overcomes-traumatic-crash-with-ambulance-to-win-state-title
Health/Medical – News: Examining Montana’s Medical Malpractice Cap (Casey Conlon)
https://www.ktvq.com/mtn-investigates/malpractice-in-montana-is-the-montana-medical-legal-panel-working