Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter, and Billings residents aren't complaining

BILLINGS — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting six more weeks of winter according to tradition. But in Billings, where it hasn't felt much like winter at all, residents are saying they wouldn't mind if the current conditions continue.

It happens like clockwork every single year — the world's most famous rodent somehow gets to decide whether spring is on its way or whether we're stuck with more winter weather.

Watch residents talk about the warm weather:

But before anyone spirals into a frozen fury, they may want to think twice. Six more weeks of winter isn't that bad if it looks and feels like what Billings has been experiencing.

"It's beautiful out today," Diane Craig said at High Sierra Dog Park Monday. "If it's going to be like this for six more weeks, I'll take it. You bet."

This January ranks as the fifth warmest in Billings, 8.4 degrees above average with the least amount of snow in eight years.

It's almost as if the world has been turned upside down. From Georgia to the Carolinas to Washington, D.C., the South has been slammed by snow while Montana residents are basking in the sun.

"My family's in Georgia, and they've gotten a lot of snow," Rebekah Selvig said at the dog park.

The unusual weather patterns have left some wondering what's ahead.

"It's kind of crazy. You just keep wondering what's going on. Are we going to have winter in May?" Selvig said.

It's been a weird winter for sure, but many are enjoying the unexpected break from harsh conditions.

"It's been kind of nice to be able to be out a while without fighting ice and snow this year," Selvig said.

But don't pack away the parkas just yet — Punxsutawney Phil has been wrong before. Which is what you get for placing your trust in a giant rodent.

"I love Groundhog Day," Selvig said.