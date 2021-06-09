Public pools open across Billings

BILLINGS- — Public pools in the city of Billings opened for the summer on Wednesday.

The line to get into the pool at Rose Park was stretched to the street in the afternoon with dozens more inside the pool gates.

“It’s busy, but I’ve seen it busier,” said Kory Thomson, the superintendent of parks for Billings Parks and Recreation.

The excitement seemed high as one community member remarked, “We are definitely excited for summer here. I’ve been waiting for the last three weeks for Rose Park to open, and I am excited.”

Pool prices vary, and the Parks and Rec department says the easiest way to find pricing is through their app.

Pool hours are from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week but can be closed at any time due to weather or other circumstances.