A Pryor woman admitted Tuesday in federal court to slapping a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer who had shot her boyfriend following a chase in Lodge Grass in March 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Darwyna Caylynn Catherine Bullshows, 25, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer. She faces a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that Bullshows was in a stolen truck with her boyfriend, Darnell Not Afraid, when they was pursued by BIA officers through Lodge Grass. She got out of the vehicle, and Not Afraid continued to flee.

Prosecutors said Not Afraid continued through residential neighborhoods and allegedly nearly hit several pedestrians before he ditched the truck and fled to a residence on foot.

An officer chased Not Afraid into the front yard and drew his Taser. As the officer got closer, Not Afraid grabbed a loaded revolver from his waistband, prosecutors alleged in court documents. In response, the officer dropped his Taser, grabbed his service pistol and shot several rounds, striking Not Afraid at least once in the arm.

Prosecutors said an angry group of people emerged from the house and accosted the officer, yelling at him for the shooting and preventing him from attending to Not Afraid.

After further investigation, Bullshows admitted to slapping the officer three times, according to prosecutors.

Not Afraid has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the incident and is awaiting trial.