Protesters gather outside MetraPark, express disapproval of ICE detention letter

BILLINGS — Protesters gathered outside of MetraPark on Saturday to oppose Mark Morse's letter offering the space to detain undocumented migrants in the region.

“If you can be a voice, get out there. Be their voice because they can’t. (Undocumented migrants) can’t use their voices right now," said Alyssia Nava, a protest organizer.

Those involved in the protest, like Tatiana Morales, said they are reminded of the migration stories of family and friends.

“I am made up of every abuela, every titi, every auntie who taught me how to cook, who taught me how to drive, who taught me who to be weary of, how to protect myself, who taught me how to use my voice," said Morales.

Organizers said if those outside of Latino and Hispanic cultures want to embrace the benefits of those cultures, they should be willing to embrace the people, documented or not.

“You love our culture. You want to go vacation in Mexico. You want to play our music. You want to dance to our music. You want to eat our food, but you don’t want to support our people," said Nava. "You don’t want to support your people ... That does not make sense to me."

Those contemplating the future of MetraPark said they hope the space will remain event centered.

“Thinking about what they want to do to The Metra, I think about the rodeo, and 4H, and the animals that are stuck behind these cages and behind these fences, and I don’t want to see a single person treated like that," said Morales.