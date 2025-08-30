Protesters demand county rescind cuts to Yellowstone Art Museum

BILLINGS— Dozens of protesters showed opposition Friday to county budget cuts to the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM).

The protesters gathered outside the museum in downtown Billings Friday afternoon to seek support from the community.

“It's not just a cut to the museum. A funding cut means less opportunities for the arts for our entire community,” said Luke Ashmore, the museum’s communications manager.

The museum is set to receive $50,000 for the 2026 fiscal year, according to Yellowstone County’s 2026 proposed fiscal budget. That is a $170,000 decrease from the $220,000 the YAM has received in previous years. It's also a decrease from last year, when the county appropriated $188,00 for the museum.

“If you receive a grant that doesn't replace stable funding from the county. That stability, that consistency, being able to plan on those dollars is what makes those so important,” said Ashmore.

According to museum board member Susan Sullivan, a $220,000 budget for the YAM would require $1.33 from each county resident.

“For $1.33, the YAM is giving education to the students. We're doing free education, free admission. The nursing homes are bringing their senior citizens in for free,” said Sullivan.

The budget cuts are redirecting money from the museum to the $4 million public safety budget, which will go toward actions such as expanding the Yellowstone County Jail and boosting the county attorney’s office.

“The cut made to Big Sky Economic Development is another example of making a tough choice to cut funding with a discretionary levy. We have also cut funding in areas like travel and training within the county departments. While we do appreciate the value of the Yellowstone Art Museum, we have had to make painful adjustments to budgets in order to support our priority of public safety in Yellowstone County,” said Yellowstone County Commissioner Mike Waters in a written statement.

The YAM provided art education for almost 9,000 students in 2024 and employs 26 Yellowstone County residents. It also sees 25,000 visitors per year.

“We are a central part of downtown. We are a central part of the community,” said Sullivan.

The commissioners will hold a budget hearing for the public on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at the Yellowstone County courthouse for people who would like to voice their opinions before the county finalizes the budget.