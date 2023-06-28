Proposed new LDS temple draws concern from neighbors in Cody

CODY, wyoming — A proposal to build a Mormon temple in Cody is drawing fire from people who are for, and against the project.

The city’s planning zoning and adjustment board had to meet in the Cody Auditorium to accommodate the crowds Tuesday.

It looked like a big crowd, with more than 100 people in the audience. But two weeks ago, the crowd was much bigger. That meeting lasted for six hours, and more than 50 people spoke for, and against the proposed LDS or Mormon Temple project.

There were no comments allowed at the Tuesday meeting. The project is proposed to be built on land near the end of Skyline Drive in Cody. The street is named for its views of Heart Mountain to the north, and Cedar and Rattlesnake Mountains, which overlook the road to Yellowstone to the west. Cody city planners described the project as a one-story building, about 26 feet high, with a 100-foot tower above it. The tower could be lighted, if this project is developed as other temples have been, which concerns neighbors.

“People are very possessive of the dark night skies, and it’s very important to them," said Terry Skinner, a member of Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods.

Skinner said the temple submission did not mention lighting the tower, but his organization also opposes the size of the tower.

“It’s going to take away the views of people in surrounding neighborhood, neighborhoods, actually. You can see it across the city of Cody," he said.

Neighbor Dianne Kaelberer said, “That’s not the location for a bright temple that is going to encroach on neighbors.”

Greg Rasmussen, director of the special projects department of the LDS church, declined to discuss details of the project. After the city’s planning and zoning board members failed to take action on the proposal, he made an offer to them.

“What we’ve done in other jurisdictions is work on a development agreement with the city,” Rasmussen said.

The board accepted that proposal, which might bring a different set of plans for them to consider. The high-end neighborhoods near the proposed project have some of the best views in Cody, and many of the people here want to keep them. So, this controversy may not be over soon.