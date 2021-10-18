Watch
Progress being made on the Marathon Loop in Billings

Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 18, 2021
BILLINGS — The Marathon loop trail around Billings is about 68% complete. This journey takes you around the entire city and is just a little over 26 miles.

Even if you are not into taking to the peddles, the paved trail also gives people the ability to get out and exercise and take in the views.

The trail system is open year-round and will make traveling between the Rims and downtown safer for cyclists, walkers, and runners alike.

Kristi Drake, Executive Director of Billings Trailnet, says she hopes the trail will be complete within the next 10 years.

