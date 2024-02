BILLINGS - A large section of Billings was hit with a power outage early Wednesday.

The outage hit areas of the Billings Heights and downtown at about 4:15 a.m. About 6,200 customers were affected.

"Crews responded immediately and have restored service to those customers," said Jo Dee Black, a spokeswoman with NorthWestern Energy. "Service was restored to the majority of customers by 8:30 a.m. and all customers by about 9:45 a.m."

The cause of the outage was not immediately determined.