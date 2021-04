BILLINGS - A power outage was reported in Billings on Monday.

NorthWestern Energy's service outage map indicates there were 548 customers affected as of about 1 p.m. The company estimates power will be returned at about 2:45 p.m.

The extent of the outage was not immediately clear, but some businesses in the downtown area, including the Q2 station, reported being without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.