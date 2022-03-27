Possible explosion reported at Lockwood refinery

Billings firefighters are responding to a possible explosion at the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood.

Firefighters responded to the call before 11 p.m. Saturday and asked anyone to stay clear of the area.

Billings and Lockwood firefighters are responding to the incident.

The refinery apologized for what it called a fire in one of its units.

Witnesses told Q2 News they estimated that flames shot up around 70 feet.

Dan Carter, an ExxonMobil spokesperson, said the fire was not under control as of late Saturday night but less intense than initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.