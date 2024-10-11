Pompeys Pillar siblings take center stage at the NILE livestock show

POMPEYS PILLAR — Siblings Cooper and Claire Murnin are not only going to compete in the upcoming NILE but also participate in judging and evaluations.

At their home near Pompeys Pillar, they were preparing their cattle for the big weekend.

"Our routine of cattle is just rinsing them and blowing them and obviously getting them trained so that they all set up correctly and just are the best acting that they can," said Cooper.

His sister Claire, a 17-year-old senior at Shepherd High School, has her sights set on a future that may not be typical for someone her age.

"I hope to be able to be the voice for the agriculture industry and fight for all those people that are so important to me,” said Claire.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Claire Murnin has been competing in FFA since the seventh grade and involved in 4H since the age of 8.

Claire dreams of becoming an agriculture lobbyist, a goal she articulates with the confidence of a seasoned professional.

“I believe that agriculture is the backbone of our society. Without agriculture, we wouldn't have food on our tables,” said Claire.

Eighth-grader Cooper is not far behind and shares her same enthusiasm.

“Agriculture is really great, and it can help you build characteristics and life skills and other stuff like that that's very helpful for you," said Cooper.

The duo lives and breathes agriculture. They've been competing in 4H and Future Farmers of America, or FFA, shows for years across the country, and this weekend, they are excited to showcase their skills closer to home at the NILE.

“The NILE is a national show, so a lot of people come, whether they show cattle, pigs, sheep or whatever else," said Cooper. "This weekend is gonna be very exciting”

At the NILE, they will be showing five of their own cattle in the show, but also have an opportunity to do a bit more.

“We also get to livestock judge at the Nile, which is a great opportunity for us to grow some soft skills and be able to connect with other FFA members and see old friends that I've met through FFA," said Claire.

They have judged quite a few livestock competitions over the years, and for Cooper, returning to the NILE holds special significance.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Cooper Murnin started showing cattle from a young age and enjoys traveling across the country for competitions.

“Actually my first FFA contest was at the NILE last year for livestock judging, so that's kind of one sentimental thing of going back to where I started at," said Cooper.

The Murnins will judge various categories and show off their cattle knowledge.

“It kind of goes off of your background. Livestock judging can really be applicable for a lot of people,” said Cooper. “We go to practices and make sure that we know what we're doing and just are ready or as ready as we can be before the contest."

Not only have shows like the NILE helped grow their prize collections, but it's also helped them grow as people and blossom their future Ag careers.

“Last year I was not very good at presenting to people, but this year I've grown a lot and learned how to speak and do stuff like that better," said Cooper.

As the NILE show approaches, Claire and Cooper Murnin are ready to take the stage, each eager to make their mark in the world of agriculture. With their dreams and determination, the future of agriculture looks bright in their hands.

“It's really fun, honestly, to show cattle. I know some people might not think that and I might just be crazy, but I think that showing cattle has honestly granted me some of the most amazing experiences," said Claire. "People that could be my future employers are the people that I'm meeting right now. It's definitely been one of those experiences that while yes, it is a job in so many aspects, but it's also one that is so rewarding."