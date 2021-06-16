Police standoff ends peacefully in south Billings

Law enforcement negotiated a peaceful resolution to a barricaded standoff in Billings on Wednesday afternoon.
It started at 12:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Thicket Lane, according to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Billings police, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers responded.
An investigation of a crime that happened on Tuesday night, involving assault with a deadly weapon, drew officers to the location.
The SWAT team talked with the two men using a PA system.
The two men in their mid-20's came out peacefully by 4 p.m.
Wooley said potential charges will be determined after detectives process the scene and finish the investigation.
He did not identify the two men.