Police standoff ends peacefully in south Billings

Law enforcement negotiated a peaceful resolution to a barricaded standoff in Billings on Wednesday afternoon.

It started at 12:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Thicket Lane, according to Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Billings police, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers responded.

An investigation of a crime that happened on Tuesday night, involving assault with a deadly weapon, drew officers to the location.

The SWAT team talked with the two men using a PA system.

The two men in their mid-20's came out peacefully by 4 p.m.

Wooley said potential charges will be determined after detectives process the scene and finish the investigation.

He did not identify the two men.