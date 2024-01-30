Police seeking help finding missing Sidney girl Luna Delisle

Sidney police are seeking help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Luna Delisle was last seen on foot at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 on the 1100 block of 16th St. SW near Lyndale Park in Sidney.

Luna has a piercing on the left side of her nose, a scar on her right ankle above the joint and cigar burns on both feet.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Luna has the appearance of 15- or 16-year-old. Due to her age and previous behavior, there is concern for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a Pink Body Armor sweatshirt, gray sneakers and bootcut jeans and possibly a pink-colored necklace.

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in her disappearance.