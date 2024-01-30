Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police seeking help finding missing Sidney girl Luna Delisle

delisle, luna.png
courtesy image
Luna Delisle
delisle, luna.png
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 19:08:49-05

Sidney police are seeking help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Luna Delisle was last seen on foot at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 on the 1100 block of 16th St. SW near Lyndale Park in Sidney.

Luna has a piercing on the left side of her nose, a scar on her right ankle above the joint and cigar burns on both feet.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Luna has the appearance of 15- or 16-year-old. Due to her age and previous behavior, there is concern for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a Pink Body Armor sweatshirt, gray sneakers and bootcut jeans and possibly a pink-colored necklace.

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in her disappearance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader