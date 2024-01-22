Police search for missing boy near Rimrock Mall

BILLINGS — Billings police are searching for an eight-year-old boy who went missing Sunday evening near Rimrock Mall.

Police say Mason Shelton wandered away from his mother's residence in the Casa Village Park around 4:30 p.m., and was last known to be playing with some friends in the area. He may also be playing at parks/playgrounds are the Casa Village Park area.

Shelton is about 4'1", skinny build, and wearing a black reflective jacket, black and white striped t-shirt, and gray Hey Dude shoes.

Police ask anyone who sees Mason or known of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.