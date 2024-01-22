Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for missing boy near Rimrock Mall

Mason Shelton
BPD
Mason Shelton
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 21:06:46-05

BILLINGS — Billings police are searching for an eight-year-old boy who went missing Sunday evening near Rimrock Mall.

Police say Mason Shelton wandered away from his mother's residence in the Casa Village Park around 4:30 p.m., and was last known to be playing with some friends in the area. He may also be playing at parks/playgrounds are the Casa Village Park area.

Shelton is about 4'1", skinny build, and wearing a black reflective jacket, black and white striped t-shirt, and gray Hey Dude shoes.

Police ask anyone who sees Mason or known of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader