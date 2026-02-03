Police: Missing Cody man found dead in Beck Lake

A 50-year-old Cody, Wyo., man missing for nearly two weeks was found dead in Beck Lake in town, Cody police announced Tuesday on social media.

David Kelsey was reported missing after leaving his home in freezing temperatures for a late-night walk on Jan. 23.

Police said they see no evidence of foul play and are continuing to investigate.

Kelsey's body was removed from the water with the assistance of Park County Search and Rescue.

The Park County coroner will determine the cause of death.

Rescue teams searched for more than a week, even as hope diminished that Kelsey would be found alive.