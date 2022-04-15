Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Missing Billings man last seen Thursday evening

bonner, arnold.JPG
courtesy of Billings police
Arnold Bonner
bonner, arnold.JPG
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 15:26:43-04

BILLINGS - Police said Friday a Billings man who was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday is missing.

Arnold Bonner, 64, was last seen on foot in the 3400 block of Winchell lane. He was wearing black slippers, blue sweatpants and a gray pullover.

He is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Billings police 406-657-8200.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119