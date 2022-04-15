Police: Missing Billings man last seen Thursday evening

BILLINGS - Police said Friday a Billings man who was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday is missing.

Arnold Bonner, 64, was last seen on foot in the 3400 block of Winchell lane. He was wearing black slippers, blue sweatpants and a gray pullover.

He is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Billings police 406-657-8200.