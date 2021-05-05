Police issue alert for missing Billings man

The Billings Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man.

Christopher Deshazo is 45, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at home in Billings on Monday, May 3.

Christopher has a traumatic brain injury which has left him with diminished mental capabilities.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a gray T-shirt with green stripes on the chest, black baseball cap, and brown shoes.

There is concern for Christopher’s safety and well-being.

If you have any information on Christopher Deshazo, please call Billings Police Department at 406 657-8460 or call 9-1-1.