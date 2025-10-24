Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating body found in field in Billings Heights

billings heights.jpg
Don Hudson/ MTN News photo
Billings Heights scene
billings heights.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Billings police are investigating after a body was found around 2:30 p.m. Friday in a grassy field in the Billings Heights.

Police told MTN News at the scene that they can't determine how the person died, but they don't believe the death is suspicious.

Watch video of the scene below:

Police investigating body found in Billings Heights field

It was still concerning to neighbors in the area, who use a paved path nearby that runs along West Wicks Road.

"It's a little alarming, a little concerning. Especially with (Billings Skyview) up the road. We walk this route almost every week. We have never seen anything like this before, so its a little bit odd to happen," neighbor Bonny Beth Luhman told MTN News.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.

