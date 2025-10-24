Police investigating body found in field in Billings Heights

Billings police are investigating after a body was found around 2:30 p.m. Friday in a grassy field in the Billings Heights.

Police told MTN News at the scene that they can't determine how the person died, but they don't believe the death is suspicious.

Police investigating body found in Billings Heights field

It was still concerning to neighbors in the area, who use a paved path nearby that runs along West Wicks Road.

"It's a little alarming, a little concerning. Especially with (Billings Skyview) up the road. We walk this route almost every week. We have never seen anything like this before, so its a little bit odd to happen," neighbor Bonny Beth Luhman told MTN News.