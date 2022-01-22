Police investigating body found behind Billings elementary school

Police are investigating a body found Friday evening near Meadowlark Elementary School on Billings West End.
Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said authorities were "alarmed" at a report of a body near a school, but they do not believe it's a homicide.
Police arrived at the scene near a ditch at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue around 5 p.m. and are continuing to investigate through the night.
The unclothed body was discovered by a man walking his dog nearby. Police are hoping to determine cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.
1-21-22 1713 hrs, big ditch east of Meadowlark school. Man walking his dog observed a unclothed body in the ditch. BPD dets were dispatched to invst. Due to items located on scene det.'s do not suspect fowl play. Cause of death maybe determined upon by autopsy. Sgt. Reid— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 22, 2022