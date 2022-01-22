Police investigating body found behind Billings elementary school

Police are investigating a body found Friday evening near Meadowlark Elementary School on Billings West End.

Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said authorities were "alarmed" at a report of a body near a school, but they do not believe it's a homicide.

Police arrived at the scene near a ditch at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue around 5 p.m. and are continuing to investigate through the night.

The unclothed body was discovered by a man walking his dog nearby. Police are hoping to determine cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.