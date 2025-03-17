Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate pedestrian fatality in Billings Heights

bfate.jpg
MTN News file
bfate.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed while crossing a street in the Billings Heights.

Lt. Samantha Puckett said Monday the 25-year-old man was killed Friday shortly before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Main Street several hundred feet north of Wicks Lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the department's Crash Team and "it is too early to release any factors that contributed to the fatality," Puckett said in an email.

The man's name has not been released and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader