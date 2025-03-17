Police investigate pedestrian fatality in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - Police are investigating the death of a man who was struck and killed while crossing a street in the Billings Heights.

Lt. Samantha Puckett said Monday the 25-year-old man was killed Friday shortly before 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle on Main Street several hundred feet north of Wicks Lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the department's Crash Team and "it is too early to release any factors that contributed to the fatality," Puckett said in an email.

The man's name has not been released and no charges have been filed.

