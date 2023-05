BRIDGER, MT — Police in Bridger are searching for a missing woman. They say 65-year old Laurie Olson was last seen early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Mike Buechler says they began looking for Olson after conducting a welfare check Thursday and that neither friends or family have heard from her.

Anyone with information about Olson’s whereabouts is asked to call Bridger Police at 406-662-3116 or the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 406-446-1234.