MILES CITY - A plane crash southeast of Miles City on Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital.

According to a social media post by the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7 p.m. One person was flown to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings by Help Flight and a second person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA. No other information was immediately available.