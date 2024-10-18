Pieces of the Puzzle: Elk Fire is personal for those protecting people and property

BIGHORN, WY — On Monday, firefighters were building containment lines along Red Grade Road.

“It’s a puzzle, so, you figure out what resources you have, what the challenges are, what you have in your favor, and you meld those together and make a plan," said Scott Nielsen, a fourth-year division supervisor, who has spent nearly two decades in firefighting.

Fire experts like Nielsen have come from all across the country to put an end to the Elk Fire.

“I’m gone from home quite a bit, y’know, probably half the summer often," said Nielsen, "It’s fine, I’m just, y’know, I’m seeing my summer family."

Others, like Mike De Fries with Elk Fire Information, said they travel to fight fires because of personal connections to the danger.

“I go out to help in a community like this because I know fully well … the kind of stress that people have," said De Fries.

Local firefighters said they hope to save some of the landscape which holds a lot of memories.

“It’s definitely near and dear to my heart. Spent a lot of time up here, taking my kids out," said Dusty Kavitz, "(It is) sad to see it all get burned down and a lot of black on the landscapes.”