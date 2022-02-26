Pickleball enthusiasm growing in Billings

BILLINGS — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. A mixture of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, the sport has grown 21.3 percent nationwide between 2019 and 2020.

In Billings, a community of 30 to 40 athletes has expanded into about 400 new players, and demand is growing for new places to play. There are many places to play already, including: Yellowstone Fitness, YMCA, Independent School and Lillis Park.

Two pickleball enthusiasts, Austin Kirkwood and Russ Brannon, told MTN News Friday they're hoping to hoping to open a 7,000-square-foot facility on Billings West End. The two are working to secure a location and have not finalized their plans, but they said they believe it will well serve the local pickleball community.

If you love racket sports, then this sport may be for you.