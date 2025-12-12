Photos and more: Snow blankets Billings on Friday morning

BILLINGS - An early winter snowstorm blanketed Billings on Friday morning.

The forecast calls for more snow through the morning until it begins to taper off this afternoon.

Q2 News Clearing snow

Snow totals across the region as of about 8:45 a.m.

9.4" – 3 SSW Billings, Yellowstone MT

8.0" – 3 NNE Billings, Yellowstone MT

7.8" – 4 WSW Billings, Yellowstone MT

6.8" – 9 NE Hedgesville, Golden Valley MT

7.0" – 6 E Melstone, Rosebud MT

4.2" – 8 ESE Columbus, Stillwater MT

3.5" – 4 ESE Reed Point, Stillwater MT

3.5" – 13 NE Ingomar, Rosebud MT

2.0" – 10 ESE Ashland, Powder River MT

6.0" – 1 N Sheridan, Sheridan WY

2.0" – 2 W Story, Sheridan WY

Check the latest forecast here:

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Friday

A few schools announced closures and delays due to the storm.

School Closures and Delays 12-12-25

Here are some images from around the city:

Q2 News Billings streets

Q2 News Children make their way through the snow on the way to school.

Q2 News Sixth Avenue North from the Stockman Bank Weather Cam

Click here for more weather cam scenes.

Department of Transportation Department of Transportation cam at the Yellowstone River bridge on I-90.

Click here for statewide road conditions

Q2 News Billings school buses were running in the morning.