GARDINER — Hundreds gathered at the North entrance of Yellowstone National Park Saturday afternoon to protest layoffs within the National Park Service.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gathered at the North entrance of Yellowstone National Park Saturday afternoon to protest layoffs within the National Park Service.

The display was part of a nationwide effort of organized protests at all 433 U.S. national parks on March 1.

Approximately 3,400 U.S. Forest Service and 1,000 National Park Service employees were recently fired. The cuts were part of the Trump administration's efforts to downsize the federal workforce.

