Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Photo Gallery: Tornado strikes North Antelope Rochelle coal mine

An EF-2 tornado touched down at approximately 6:05 p.m. Friday and struck the North Antelope Rochelle coal mine

All workers were accounted for at the time, with a few injuries reported.

Photos were shot by David King, the Campbell County Emergency Management coordinator, and first published by Sheridan Media.

North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-6-1-1030x438.jpg Photo by: Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-2.jpg Photo by: Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-4.jpg Photo by: Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-3.jpg Photo by: Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage.jpg Photo by: Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-6-2.jpg Photo by: Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator

Photo Gallery: Tornado strikes North Antelope Rochelle coal mine

close-gallery
  • North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-6-1-1030x438.jpg
  • North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-2.jpg
  • North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-4.jpg
  • North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-3.jpg
  • North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage.jpg
  • North-Antelope-Rochelle-Mine-Tornado-Damage-6-2.jpg

Share

Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator
Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator
Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator
Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator
Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator
Photo Courtesy: David King – Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next