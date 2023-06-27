Photo Gallery: Tornado strikes North Antelope Rochelle coal mine
An EF-2 tornado touched down at approximately 6:05 p.m. Friday and struck the North Antelope Rochelle coal mine
All workers were accounted for at the time, with a few injuries reported.
Photos were shot by David King, the Campbell County Emergency Management coordinator, and first published by Sheridan Media.
